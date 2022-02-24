Yasmine Aker Joins ‘Good Trouble’ In Recasting; ‘Legacies’ Adds Piper Curda – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Yasmine Aker (FBI) has booked a major recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of Freeform’s Good Trouble in a recasting.

Created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble follows the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the twenthysomething growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.

Aker will play Angelica, a queer waitress who navigates her way through a complicated new relationship with Malika (Zuri Adele) while dealing with the fallout of her last relationship. She replaces Odelya Halevi, who was recently cast as a series regular in NBC’s Law & Order revival.

Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez also executive produce.

Aker recurs as Mona Nazari on FBI. Her guest-starring credits include Tacoma FD and Grey’s Anatomy, among others, and her film work includes 12 Strong, Divergent and Sleep No More. She’s repped by GVA Talent Agency, Zero Gravity Management and Play Management.

Good Trouble Season 4 premieres on March 9 at 10 p.m., available the next day on Hulu.

***

Piper Curda (American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules) will be seen in a key recurring role on the CW’s Legacies.

A spinoff of The Originals, Legacies features characters from both series and its predecessor The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

Curda plays Jen, a wildcard with a knack for mechanics who uses her slacker, stoner vibes to hide a complicated past that comes with more secrets than she’s willing to share. Her character will be introduced during tonight’s midseason premiere.

Legacies is from Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Most recently, Curda was seen as a lead in American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules for Netflix. She also just wrapped filming a key supporting role in Back on the Strip opposite Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish and Spence Moore II, from director Chris Spencer. She’s repped by Hyperion, Curtis Talent Management and Zoom Talent.