Yasha Jackson Joins The Cast Of Rom-Com ‘Space ‘Cadet Alongside Emma – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Yasha Jackson has joined the romantic comedy film Space Cadet alongside Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu, and Gabrielle Union.

Space Cadet follows the Florida party girl Rex (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program, after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart and moxie.

Yasha Jackson can currently be seen on the popular HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, opposite Kaley Cuoco, which is now streaming its highly anticipated second season. The actress was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the hit series.

Jackson appeared on the second season of the hit HBO Max anthology series Love Life, opposite William Jackson Harper. She also appeared in the hit Paramount Pictures feature Clifford The Big Red Dog, and co-starred in the romantic comedy The Hating Game opposite Lucy Hale.

Previously, Jackson starred in the season finale of the critically acclaimed fourth season of Black Mirror on Netflix, and was seen in another Netflix series The Get Down from creator/director Baz Luhrmann.

Jackson also recurred on the hit NBC series Manifest, the hit Freeform series The Bold Type, and Showtime’s acclaimed series Ray Donovan, as well as a season long arc on the CBS series Blue Bloods. Her other previous TV credits include Forever, Nurse Jackie, and Law and Order: SVU. Her other feature credits include Little Boxes opposite Nelsan Ellis and Melanie Lynskey, as well as starring in Either Side of Midnight from director Roger Spottiswoode.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg will produce Space Cadet on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stampede’s Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco exec producing alongside Roberts, Garcia and Michael Tadross. Stampede Ventures will finance the pic, licensed by Prime Video in territories outside of the U.S. and Japan, with CAA’s Sarah Schweitzman co-repping additional territories alongside Stampede’s Bosco.

Yasha Jackson is represented by Paradigm and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher.