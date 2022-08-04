Yara Shahidi Extends Overall Deal At ABC Signature In Partnership With Onyx Collective – The Hamden Journal

ABC Signature extended its deal with Yara Shahidi and her 7th Sun Production Company to include a partnership with Onyxn Collective.

The Grown-ish star, her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi, and their production company will continue to develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming, and broadcast under the exclusive deal.

The Onyx Collective’s roster also includes Ryan Coogler, Destin Daniel Cretton, Prentice Penny, Natasha Rothwell, and Erika Green Swafford.

“It is every creative’s dream to be seen and heard and to do so with colleagues who align with your vision and your soul. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to create with our Disney family and be grounded in the work that Onyx Collective is doing to meet the moment,” said Yara and Keri Shahidi in a joint statement.

“It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” said Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective and Freeform. “That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”