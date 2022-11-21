Yann Demange Steps In As Director On Marvel Film – The Hamden Journal

After parting ways with director Bassam Tariq, Marvel Studios has moved fast and found not only his replacement but a new writer as well as Sources tell The Hamden Journal Yann Demange has signed on to direct the pic with Michael Starrbury to write a new script. Mahershala Ali is starring in titular role with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.

After Tariq moved on from project, Marvel decided not to rush on finding his replacement as they wanted to make sure they got the right director and writer and decided to push pause on pre-production. They would also rearrange their release schedule, with the film now bowing on Sept. 6, 2024 and production now schedule to start next year in Atlanta.

By having the extra time to meet with candidates, Marvel could now zero in on the writer and director who could deliver the tone they wanted to achieve with this film. While it probably won’t be as dark as the previous Blade pics, Insiders say Marvel is looking to go with a darker tone on this film than other MCU projects have been in the past. Following weeks of meetings and pitches, Demange would land the job after delivering a pitch that execs were excited about.

Demange big break came on the prison drama 71 starring Jack O’Connell and Ben Mendelsohn. The film earned rave reviews and put Demange on the map and ultimately landed him the directing job on the Matthew McConaughey crime drama, White Boy Rick. Demange’s other credits include Lovecraft Country and will direct and executive produce Scanners the series for HBO and the film Dammi with his production company Wayward, alongside AMI and Vixens.

As for Starrbury, the scribe has been in-demand following his Emmy nominated work on critically acclaimed limited series When They See Us. He also recently exec produced the limited series Colin in Black & White.

