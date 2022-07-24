Yanks should ignore cost, make best offer for Soto

Jul. 24—There’s an old baseball legend dating back to the late 1940s: During a drunken dinner soiree between Dan Topping and Tom Yawkee, the owners of the Yanks and Sox at the time, two of the most powerful men in baseball agreed to a trade that would have changed the game forever.

The Yankees would get Boston’s face-of-the-franchise slugger, Ted Williams. In return, the Red Sox would land arguably the greatest Yankee ever, Joe DiMaggio.

Seems blasphemous, looking back. But the deal made sense. The right-handed-swinging DiMaggio might have posted even more ungodly numbers playing home games at Fenway, taking aim at the Green Monster, than he would with Yankee Stadium’s cavernous left field. Williams might have broken the game’s all-time home run record if he had a decade to hit line drives into Yankee Stadium’s short porch. They were legends in one city, but their skills were better-suited to their rivals’ home ballpark.

Both sides came to their senses when they sobered up the next morning, and baseball can be thankful for that. But it’s worth wondering if Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is thinking now what Topping pondered ever so briefly then.

The modern day Ted Williams is on the trading block, and it seems somewhat of a certainty that Juan Soto won’t be patrolling the outfield for the Washington Nationals much longer after the team announced he turned down a 15-year, $440-million contract extension offer and that they’d seek offers for his services.

The winning bidder is going to land:

* A two-time All-Star.

* A World Series champion.

* A former batting champion who hit .351 in 2020.

* A lefty hitter who has a 30-homer season, a 110-RBI season and an OPS championship.

* A player who has never had a season in which his on-base percentage has been below .400.

Not too shabby for someone who won’t turn 24 until Oct. 25.

There’s a risk of sounding hyperbolic when a ballplayer is discussed in such historical terms, but it hardly seems out of bounds to suggest Soto is the best player ever made available at a trading deadline.

Think about it this way: When Yawkee discussed trading Ted Williams — who was no younger than 27 at the time of that dinner and quite possibly even a little older — the asking price to obtain him was Joe DiMaggio.

What, then, is Juan Soto worth on the trade block?

Some things, we know: The cost in prospects is going to be astronomical; The Nationals reportedly want a team’s four top prospects. They also want two players who could help them in the major leagues, right now. And, some say, they’d also like the team that gets Soto to take on the remainder of one of the worst contracts doled out to a player in the last decade, what could amount to $70 million still owed to lefty pitcher Patrick Corbin through 2024.

We also know the Yankees want to be in on the Soto sweepstakes. For several reasons after the sluggish end to their first half and the doubleheader sweep at the hands of rival Houston on Thursday, it could be said they need to get a player of Soto’s ilk if they want to head into the postseason as the World Series favorite. Plus, with star right fielder Aaron Judge primed to be the most expensive free agent on the market this coming offseason, there might not be a team that needs the kind of insurance Soto can provide in the future more than the Yankees do.

But is the price something they should pay?

Let’s start with the prospects. The Nationals reportedly want the top three. So for the purpose of the exercise, let’s say the prospect haul for Soto starts with the Yankees’ top three prospects according to MLB Pipeline: shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza and outfielder Jasson Dominguez. They’re three of the top 40 prospects in the minors right now.

Now, maybe the Nationals value another prospect higher than MLB Pipeline values these three, say the No. 4 prospect, catcher Austin Wells or 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney. Or, maybe the Yankees can convince the Nats to leave one of the two shortstops off their list of demands and replace him with a pitcher like one of two RailRiders standouts, lefty Ken Waldichuk or righty Hayden Wesneski. But the point is, no combination of three of those players would be too much to give up for a player of Soto’s age (he’s practically the same age as most of them anyway) and immense ability.

Here’s where the trade starts to hurt a little bit, if you’re the Yankees.

The Nationals also reportedly want those handful of major-league-ready players, which is code for “cheaper, controllable, high-potential” guys. The Yanks really only have two of those outside of the true prospect pool: starting second baseman Gleyber Torres and right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

The Yankees would probably like to deal, say, outfielder Estevan Florial or Miguel Andujar, or pitchers Deivi Garcia or JP Sears as those major-league-ready players. But again, this is the modern-day Splendid Splinter we’re talking about here, so the Nationals might insist on Torres and Schmidt.

The guess here is the Yankees’ best offer would need to include Torres, Schmidt and the Nationals’ choice of the top three prospects to get Soto without having to take on the Corbin deal. If they took that deal on, they’d likely have to do an either/or on Torres or Schmidt, plus two of the three prospects.

That’s a lot to give up, but you’re getting a lot back, too. No player who will be traded for Juan Soto promises to have the kind of career Soto already has. No offense to them, it just doesn’t seem likely or even possible. This is an all-time talent you might never get a shot to sign on the free-agent market. When he is available, you take your shot.

The Yankees will be involved, but they’ve clutched prospects like gold coins in years past. They’ll certainly be asked again to give up too much. But the fastest way to the mountaintop is to hand it over and let Juan Soto carry you there. And, keep you there.

DONNIE COLLINS is a sports columnist for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @DonnieCollinsTT.

