Yanks should go with the Flo

Jul. 7—Walked into the press box at PNC Field on Saturday afternoon and got the news. A new RailRider had just arrived at the ballpark: catcher Josh Breaux, who hit 23 homers between Double-A and A-ball in 2021 and stands firmly as one of the better prospects in the organization at his position.

There’s always intrigue with a guy like Breaux, who made his first Triple-A start Sunday but left the win over Buffalo early with a hand injury. Because no matter how many stats you scour or scouting reports you study, you don’t know until you see. He hit just .204 despite smashing 13 homers at Somerset before his call-up, but he wouldn’t exactly be the first guy who stepped up his game — and forged a big-league future for himself in the process — by making the most of Triple-A.

Player development in baseball is a weird and wild thing, for sure. The very nature of the word itself — development — suggests patience. It suggests the need for understanding and continuous work. It underscores the value of experience, and the necessity of time.

I mention that because in doing some research on Breaux on Saturday, I discovered this fact: Breaux is 49 days older than Estevan Florial, who would go on to hit two homers that night, work a walk after a tremendous battle, and make a strong play in center field on the dead sprint to take away an extra-base hit.

Three years ago, when Baseball America rated him as the top prospect in the Yankees system, that type of performance might have been expected. Same for a pile of statistics this season that frankly hasn’t gotten enough attention outside of anyone who follows the RailRiders on a night-to-night basis.

Florial has a .905 OPS, 10 homers and 26 RBIs this season, so far. That makes him the only player in franchise history with double-digit homers and steals in the same season in back-to-back years.

It has been 22 years since Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had a player amass at least 10 homers and 20 stolen bases in the same season, and Florial did it in his first 66 games. Florial is the only player in franchise history who has had 10 homers and 25 steals in the same season.

Marlon Anderson 1998 16 24

David Doster 1998 16 23

Jimmy Rollins 2000 12 24

Reggie Taylor 2000 15 23

Estevan Florial 2022* 10 26

These are important numbers, because they tell you a little bit about development.

There aren’t many in the business who consider Florial a prospect anymore, though. Baseball America, long the gold standard when it comes to prospect ratings, rated Florial as the No. 16 prospect in the organization heading into 2022, a hard fall from 2019, when he was a top-40 prospect in all of baseball.

That’s still better than others thought of him. MLB Pipeline has him at No. 29. FanGraphs didn’t rank him anywhere.

But RailRiders manager Doug Davis has been singing his praises since April, because Florial’s approach has been better at the plate. Finally, the adjustments he has made have yielded better results.

He’s driving the ball more consistently. He hit leadoff homers Saturday, and again Monday against Worcester. His second home run Saturday was, Davis said, the longest he has seen him hit at PNC Field.

His batting average has climbed from .218 last year to .308 this season, and it has improved month by month in 2022. His on-base percentage is up almost 70 points. His stolen bases, which the Yankees hoped would increase with experience, already are a career high.

A whopping 30.9 percent of the time he came to the plate for the RailRiders in 2021, he struck out. Even that number is down slightly, to 29.5 percent overall, so far in 2022. Since the start of June, it’s 27 percent.

“If you want to be a great hitter, you have to be patient at home plate,” Florial said. “You have to wait for your pitch. That’s what I want to do. The past couple of days, they’ve been throwing me more breaking pitches. So, I have to keep adjusting to that. If you don’t, they’re going to keep throwing it. At the end, it’s being patient.

“At the end, it’s keep working hard.”

In every area you’d want to see someone get better in their second go-round in Triple-A, Florial has. Which is a big deal, considering the Yankees haven’t gotten much consistency out of Aaron Hicks or Joey Gallo, the two players taking big-league at-bats from Florial.

“I don’t know,” Florial said, with a shrug and a raise of his eyebrows after Saturday’s game, when asked what he feels he needs to do to get a shot in the big leagues. “Honestly. For me, it’s still about being consistent, every time I get the chance.”

Fans are not a patient bunch. Neither are the powers-than-be who run major league teams, sometimes. He has gotten cups of coffee in the majors, including four games earlier this season. But they’ve amounted to 40 plate appearances in three seasons.

The Yankees have raved for years about Florial’s raw skills, but it’s obvious they have had concerns with those strikeout rates. Frankly, that makes sense. For a long time, Florial hadn’t shown enough to take playing time away from struggling players who have shown an ability to do the job in the past at the major league level.

That has changed in 2022, and Florial is still plenty young enough to consider what he has accomplished this season as the possible start of a new direction. The Yankees thought they had a potential all-star waiting to break out in Florial, and it’s fair to ask whether they still believe that.

There’s not going to be a better time to find out than now.

