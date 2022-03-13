Yankees trade Gary Sanchez to Twins for Josh Donaldson

by

The New York Yankees are Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a massive deal that will send catcher Gary Sanchez to the wheeling and dealing Minnesota Twins, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Yankees will send Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to Minnesota for a package that will remake the left side of their infield in one swoop. Donaldson, the veteran slugger and former MVP, will be joined by defense-focused shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa — who the Twins acquired just this weekend from the Texas Rangers — and catcher Ben Rortvedt.

The Twins have created a tangled web of moves since the lockout ended. They send away two big infield pieces in the same day they acquired Sonny Gray to bolster their rotation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

