Yankees’ Tim Locastro heads to IL, Ron Marinaccio recalled

Tim Locastro crosses home plate after first HR as a Yankee

The Yankees announced that OF Tim Locastro will head to the 10-day IL with a “left latissimus dorsi strain,” or lat strain.

Locastro has been playing a vital role for the Yankees early on, using his superior speed to help score runs and track down tough fly balls in the outfield. He will definitely be missed.

In 15 games this season, Locastro has scored eight runs while going 3-for-13 at the dish with two RBI as well as four stolen bases.

In the meantime, Ron Marinaccio will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made his major league debut earlier this season out of the bullpen, but when roster cuts needed to happen at the beginning of May, he was the odd man out.

Finally, with the doubleheader on Sunday, Estevan Florial was recalled as well to play at the 27th man for the Yankees.