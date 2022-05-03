Yankees takeaways in 11th straight win, including a hit parade in the seventh inning

Aaron Judge about to crush a pitch in Toronto

The Yankees won their 11th game in a row, as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-1.

– The Yankees threatened early off Alek Manoah, as they had runners on the corners with one out. But Giancarlo Stanton struck out, and Josh Donaldson grounded out to Manoah to end the inning. That was the start of him retiring 15 Yanks in a row – the Yankees finally got another baserunner as Aaron Hicks singled in the sixth inning. But he was caught stealing, and naturally, Aaron Judge hit a long home run right after – a shame it was solo, but it did tie the game at one. Manoah totaled six innings of one-run, two-hit ball while walking one and striking out seven.

– The Yankee bats stayed alive in the seventh when Manoah was taken out – after Stanton reached on an error from Bo Bichette, he scored all the way from first on a turf-benefitted double from Donaldson that gave the Yanks a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Marwin Gonzalez drove in Donaldson with a double of his own to make it a 3-1 game. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit an infield single, moving Gonzalez over to third, and after Jose Trevino hit a grounder to first, Gonzalez got caught in a rundown, but avoided Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s tag and scored. Hicks then singled to make it 5-1, and Judge added a two-run double to make it a six-run lead for the Bombers. For good measure, Stanton hit a 444-foot two-run home run to make it 9-1, in case they needed any more insurance.

– Jameson Taillon tossed a solid game in Toronto, keeping the Blue Jays scoreless for his first 4.2 innings until Bichette sneaked in a two-out RBI single to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. He only struck out four Blue Jays, and Toronto did hit him around pretty hard, but he was able to keep the Jays off balance all night. Toronto went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position off the righty, and had it not been for such a long layoff, Taillon probably would have started the bottom of the seventh. Nonetheless, he allowed just one run on five hits and didn’t allow a walk in his 71 pitches, and lowered his ERA to 2.84.

– With their 11th straight win also came their fifth consecutive series victory. The Yankees are also now 4-2 against the Blue Jays this season.

– Wandy Peralta, Miguel Castro, and Lucas Luetge combined for three innings of relief, allowing three hits without a run.

– Judge’s homer gave him an eight-game hitting streak, and he has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games. In his last 10 games, he’s hitting .357 with a 1.339 OPS.

– With his first inning single, Anthony Rizzo has reached base in 20 of his 22 starts this season.

– Hicks was almost the scapegoat with his caught stealing, but he did go 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. He’s hitting .283 this year with a .405 on-base percentage.

The Yanks will look to sweep the series with their division rival on Wednesday with Nestor Cortes on the bump. They’ll face Yusei Kikuchi, and first pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.