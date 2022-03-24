Yankees takeaways from Wednesday’s win over Orioles, including strong outings from Deivi Garcia and Luis Gil

Deivi Garcia spring training home uniform pitching

The Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 7-1, in spring training action on Wednesday night.

Here are some key takeaways …

– The Yankees had to like what they saw from two of their top young arms on Wednesday night. Deivi Garcia and Luis Gil were the first two Yankees pitchers to take the mound, and they both delivered two one-hit, shutout innings of work.

Neither pitcher was entirely efficient, as Garcia threw 15 of his 27 pitches for strikes while Gil threw 22 of his 37 pitches for strikes, but the two young arms looked strong to get things started.

–Aaron Judge and the Yankees may be headed towards an arbitration hearing to determine the star’s 2022 salary, but Judge looked unfazed on Wednesday night, ripping a bullet off the wall in right-center field in his first at-bat, good for a double.

– Joey Gallo made a tremendous sliding catch in left with two outs and two men on base in the top of the fourth. With runners on second and third, Jorge Mateo hit a sinking liner to left, but Gallo read it all the way, going all-out to make the diving catch and keep two runs off the board. Gallo then blooped a double and came around to score the game’s first run on an Aaron Hicks sac fly in the bottom of the inning.

– Gleyber Torres, who became a father earlier this week, celebrated by launching a two-run, opposite field home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Torres’s shot gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead. Torres is now hitting .667 this spring.

– DJ LeMahieu took full advantage of a hanging breaking ball in the bottom of the fifth inning. A Mike Baumann breaking ball backed up on him, and LeMahieu absolutely launched it, pulling a solo home run deep over the wall in left.

Later in the inning, Giancarlo Stanton joined in on the home run fun, taking Baumann deep over the wall in right field for a two-run shot, increasing the lead to 6-0.

– Highly touted prospect Anthony Volpe got an at-bat in the bottom of the seventh, but he went down swinging.

What’s next

The Yankees visit the Detroit Tigers for an afternoon matchup on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.