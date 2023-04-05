Yankees takeaways from Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Phillies, including Gerrit Cole’s strong start

Apr 5, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees utilized a great start from Gerrit Cole and timely hitting to defeat the Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday to take two out of three in the series.

Here are 5 takeaways…

1. Stay hot, Gleyber Torres. The Yankees’ second baseman has gotten off to a nice start this season, and that continued in the bottom of the first inning, when he broke his bat but got just enough of an Aaron Nola curveball to dunk it into left field for a two-out RBI single. Torres added another RBI in the sixth inning with a base hit to center to bring home DJ LeMahieu. A double in the eighth inning gave Torres his first three-hit game of the season along with two more stolen bases.

2. Both starters turned in quality outings for New York and Philadelphia. Cole followed up a strong start on Opening Day with 6.1 innings of three-hit ball, surrendering one run with three walks and eight strikeouts. For Philadelphia, Nola also posted 6.0 innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five.

3. After flying out to center in his only at-bat of the game, Josh Donaldson exited the game due to injury in the fourth inning, which was later diagnosed as hamstring tightness.

Isiah-Kiner Falefa entered the game at third base in Donaldson’s place.

4. Jonathan Loaisiga entered the game first out of the bullpen behind Cole for the Yankees. The Phillies got a run back on a sacrifice fly from Jake Cave. In the bottom of the inning, Jose Trevino added insurance, hooking a two-run home run into the left-field seats off of Gregory Soto to stretch the lead to 4-1.

5. Kyle Schwarber homered in the eighth inning for the Phillies to cut the lead to two. In the ninth inning, Clay Holmes struck out Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm to lock down the win. After 20 saves and an All-Star appearance a year ago, Holmes recorded his first save of 2023.

Highlights

What’s Next

With Thursday’s scheduled matchup against the Orioles postponed due to weather, the Yankees will start their series with Baltimore on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. for Baltimore’s home opener.