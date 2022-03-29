Yankees takeaways from Tuesday’s win over Phillies, including another Kyle Higashioka home run

Kyle Higashioka slapping high fives in spring training dugout

The Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 14-2, on Tuesday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.

Here are the takeaways …

– The Yankees went with an interesting outfield alignment, starting Aaron Hicks in left, Aaron Judge in center and Giancarlo Stanton in right.

– Clarke Schmidt got the start on the bump for the Yankees, and came out of the gates strong, pitching a 1-2-3 first inning with a pair of strikeouts. His fastball hit 97 mph and he also showcased some sharp breaking stuff.

The second inning was a different story, though. Schmidt allowed a leadoff single to Nick Castellanos and then walked Alec Bohm to put a pair of runners on. The Phillies pushed two runs across in the inning on a Garrett Stubbs single and a Darick Hall force out.

To Schmidt’s credit, he bounced back in the third with another 1-2-3 frame, and with that his day was done. Schmidt went 3.0 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

– The Yankees climbed out of that two-run hole in the bottom of the second. First, it was a bit of small ball with a perfectly executed hit-and-run by Isiah Kiner-Falefa that moved Hicks to third. The big blow then came from Marwin Gonzalez, who launched an Aaron Nola fastball over the wall in right for a three-run shot.

Gonzalez had another good day as he pushes for an Opening Day roster spot. Starting at first base, Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with four runs driven in.

– The Bombers showcased some more firepower in the bottom of the fifth. After a Gonzalez single chased Nola from the game, Kyle Higashioka jumped all over a first-pitch curveball from Aaron Barrett, blasting his fourth home run of the spring over the wall in right-center.

– Josh Donaldson had a bit of an adventurous day. He went 1-for-3 at the plate, but he also had a fielding error in the top of the fifth and then committed a base-running blunder in the bottom half of the inning, getting caught between second and third on a grounder to short before getting tagged out.

– The Yankees tacked on some late insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. After loading the bases, it was infield prospect Max Burt lining a grand slam out to left, blowing things wide open at 11-2. Stud prospect Anthony Volpe then walked and came around to score on a double from Aldenis Sanchez, and a Benjamin Cowles homer made it a 14-2 game. All in all, the Yankees put eight runs on the board in the eighth.

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees host the Blue Jays on Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.