Yankees takeaways from Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to Angels, including multiple missed opportunities

The Yankees were defeated by the Los Angeles Angles 5-2 on Tuesday night in the Bronx, snapping their winning streak at just two games.

Here are some takeaways…

– Clarke Schmidt made his fourth start of the season and struggled again in what was another short outing.

After Taylor Ward led off the game with a double, Shohei Ohtani crushed a two-run home run to give the Angels the early lead. Mike Trout then singled but Schmidt was able to get out of the inning thanks to a double play on a pop out to first.

He rebounded to retire the next six batters in a row, including four strikeouts.

The Angels added two more runs in the fourth on three straight hits, two of which were for extra-bases. Schmidt retired the next two batters, but was pulled after hitting Zach Neto with a pitch. Greg Weissert entered and after issuing a walk to load the bases, he was able to get out of the inning without further damage.

Schmidt lasted just 3.2 innings and allowed four runs on six hits while striking out five.

– Offensively, the Yankees wasted a pair of opportunities in both the first and second inning.

After Anthony Rizzo doubled, Jose Suarez walked two to load the bases for Oswald Peraza in the first. The youngster put a good swing on the ball but grounded out to end the inning.

The Yankees were able to get a runner in scoring position again in the second, courtesy of two more Suarez walks, this time with Aaron Judge coming up. He also hit the ball hard but lined out to third to end the threat.

– They were finally able to break through for a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Anthony Volpe drew a walk and then Judge lined a sacrifice fly to left to cut the deficit to 4-2.

– Ron Marinaccio allowed an unearned run and struck out a pair over two strong innings of work. Jimmy Cordero struck out three in two scoreless innings of his own.

– After putting up two runs in the fifth, the Yankees were only able to get one baserunner the rest of the game. They finished the night with four hits and seven walks, but just the two runs to show for it.

What’s next

The Yankees will look to rebound as they face off with the Angels in the second game of this three-game set on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

Jhonny Brito (2-1, 6.75 ERA) will look to bounceback from a rough start his last time out. He will be opposed by Angles right-hander Griffin Canning (0-0, 3.60 ERA), who pitched well in his season debut.