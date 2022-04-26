Yankees takeaways from Tuesday’s 12-8 win over Orioles, including Anthony Rizzo’s three-homer night

Anthony Rizzo close up of his back swing on a homer

Not even a day off on Monday could stop the Yankees’ offense from pouring it on for the second straight game as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, 12-8.

Here are the key takeaways…

– Coming into the game second in the American League in home runs with five, Anthony Rizzo hit three in one night, once in the third, again in the fifth and another in the eighth for his first career three-homer night. He now leads the majors with eight long balls.

– Joey Gallo joined his fellow “Italian Stallion” with a dinger of his own in the fourth inning that stretched the Yankees’ lead to 4-0 at the time. The home run was Gallo’s first of the season.

– Luis Severino was dealing early, throwing 5.1 innings of no-hit ball to start the night. He ran into trouble in the sixth inning, however, after giving up his first hit of the night. After walking the next batter, Severino gave up a three-run jack to Anthony Santander that brought the Orioles to within three.

The 28-year-old finished with a final line of 6.0 innings, three hits, two walks, four earned runs and five strikeouts.

– The O’s made it even closer in the seventh inning, but the Yanks loaded the bases in the bottom half and after a Giancarlo Stanton single brought in one, the suddenly red-hot Gleyber Torres cleared the bases with a triple that gave New York a 10-4 lead.

– But Baltimore just would not go away as Austin Hays hit a three-run home run off of Jonathan Loaisiga that capped a four-run eighth inning for the Orioles and made it 10-8.

– The birthday boy, Aaron Judge, made sure to get in on the fun and joined the home run party with a solo blast in the bottom half of the inning that made it 11-8. A batter later, Rizzo went back-to-back with Judge for his third of the night, putting the icing on the cake and ending the home run barrage.

– DJ LeMahieu didn’t have a home run but he did have two more hits which extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He’s now hitting .339 on the season which leads the team.

Story continues

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees continue their three-game series versus Baltimore with a Wednesday night matchup against the Orioles at 7:05 p.m.