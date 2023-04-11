Yankees takeaways from Tuesday’s 11-2 win over Guardians, including another great Gerrit Cole start

Apr 11, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole overcame a rough start and Franchy Cordero provided the offense as the Yankees beat up on the Cleveland Guardians, 11-2, on Tuesday night.

Takeaways

– Gerrit Cole had a rough start to the game. After giving up a bloop single to Steven Kwan, Gleyber Torres could not get to a ground ball as it squirted into the outfield. Jose Ramirez ripped a first-pitch fastball to the right-field wall to score Cleveland’s first run. A sac fly later, and Cole settled down to limit the damage to just 2-0.

Cole would cruise the rest of the way with a final line of: 7 IP (97 pitches), five hits, two earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts. In 19.1 innings pitched this season, Cole has given up just three runs.

– The Yankees offense went up against Hunter Gaddis who was making his third start of the season, and fifth big league start overall. After a first inning that saw poor base-running from Aaron Judge extinguish a potential big inning, Jose Trevino got the Yankees on the board with a two-out single that scored Oswaldo Cabrera, who reached on a single.

The Bombers would get to Gaddis in the third inning and blow the game open. New York used singles and walks to get the bases loaded. Willie Calhoun singled in a run to score Torres and tie the game at 2-2. Cabrera would hit a sac fly to give the Yankees a lead and Cordero, who was playing right field, launched a first-pitch changeup that was up over the right-field wall to give the Yanks a 6-2 lead.

Judge chased Gaddis in the fourth inning when he singled to load the bases with no one out. Anthony Rizzo singled to score a run and a Torres double play scored another to give the Yankees a 8-2 lead.

– Cabrera made his season debut at shortstop — Aaron Boone gave Anthony Volpe the night off — and did well in the field. The standout moment was in the sixth inning when Josh Naylor hit a grounder up the middle but Cabrera snagged it to start the 6-3 unassisted double play.

Cabrera finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI and run.

– The Yankees would tack on two more runs on a Rizzo single and a wild pitch in the sixth, and another in the ninth, to finish with 11 runs.

Albert Abreu would work two relatively clean innings to close the door on Cleveland and finish the 11-2 win for the Yankees. Abreu has yet to give up a run in seven innings of work so far this season.

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 while Judge finished 2-for-5. Rizzo finished 2-for-3 and was on base all four plate appearances. Aaron Hicks had a solid 2-for-4 night with two runs scored.

What’s Next

The Yankees face the Guardians in the rubber game of their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon starting at 1:10 p.m.