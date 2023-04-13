Yankees takeaways from Thursday’s 11-2 loss to Twins, including a nightmare first inning for Jhony Brito

Apr 13, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito (76) pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jhony Brito had his first bad outing in the majors, and the offense was non-existent as the Yankees lost 11-2 to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Takeaways

– It was a short night for Brito. The 25-year-old gave up back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases with no one out. After a sac fly to give the Twins a 1-0 lead, Jose Miranda smacked a double in the gap to plate two. Donovan Solano hit a ground-rule double to extend Minnesota’s lead to 4-0. A Christian Vazquez double made it 5-0 with two outs, and the knockout blow was a two-run shot from Michael Taylor to straightaway center.

Brito’s final line was: 0.2 IP (34 pitches), six hits, seven earned runs and one walk.

– Edouard Julien, who picked up his first major league hit to start the game, took Colten Brewer opposite field to pick up his first major league home run. Carlos Correa followed with a home run of his own to give the Twins a 9-0 lead on back-to-back homers. After Byron Buxton walked, Brewer finally got out of the first inning with a fly out.

This is the first time since June 18, 2000 that the Yankees allowed nine-plus runs in the first inning of a game.

– Taylor would launch his second home run of the game in the third inning off of Brewer to put the Twins up 11-0.

In a game like this, the way a bullpen is managed is key especially in the first of a series. Brewer went 3.1 innings giving up five hits and four earned runs and one walk. Ian Hamilton went three innings giving up just one hit and one walk, while striking out six batters. Jimmy Cordero pitched one inning and struck out one.

And finally, Isiah Kiner-Falefa finished the game on the mound for New York. The utility man gave up a hit, but pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

– Anthony Rizzo picked up the Yankees’ first hit in the fourth inning, a towering home run over the right-field wall. Rizzo would pick up a single in the seventh inning and launch his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth to make it 11-2. Rizzo finished 3-for-4.

Twins starter Joe Ryan was on his A-game against the Yankees. Ryan went seven innings and gave up just three hits and one earned run. He also struck out 10 batters.

Anthony Volpe had a single and finished 1-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and was replaced in the outfield because of the blowout. Judge did not reach base, which ended his 45-game on-base streak.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees continue their four-game series with the Twins on Friday night starting at 7:05 p.m.

Nestor Cortes is scheduled to pitch against Tyler Mahle.