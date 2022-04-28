Yankees takeaways from Thursday’s 10-5 win over Orioles, including big four-run fifth inning

Aaron Judge sliding into home plate feet first

The Yankees have now won six in a row after completing the sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon with a 10-5 win.

Here are the key takeaways…

– Jameson Taillon started for the Yanks and had runners reach base in every inning he pitched. He gave up a run in the second and third inning, but pitched himself out of some jams and limited the damage to just two runs. He finished the day going 4.2 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, one walk and striking out four.

– On in relief with a runner at first and two outs and New York down 2-0 in the fifth inning, Miguel Castro allowed a double to Rougned Odor before walking Jorge Mateo to load the bases. Castro settled down, though, striking out Ryan McKenna on three nasty sliders and strand the bases loaded.

– The Yankees’ bats couldn’t get much going early on against Bruce Zimmerman, only producing two hits through the first four innings of the game. But in the fifth inning, with the Orioles up 2-0, Zimmerman’s defense betrayed him and the Yanks pounced all over it.

After Tim Locastro reached on a throwing error by Kelvin Gutierrez to open the frame, Marwin Gonzalez doubled him home on a line drive to left field. Two batters later, DJ LeMahieu reached on an error by Mateo, moving Gonzalez over to third.

– Aaron Judge tied the game on a sharp ground ball that ate up Odor and suddenly the Yankees were in business. Anthony Rizzo followed with an RBI single of his own that gave New York the lead and knocked Zimmerman out of the game. Giancarlo Stanton then made it a two-run game with another single.

– New York added some insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings on a Gonzalez sac fly and a Josh Donaldson RBI single before blowing the doors open in the eighth inning on a Judge three-run bomb.

– After Castro, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green combined to pitch 3.0 innings without allowing a run while striking out five. Ron Marinaccio came on to finish it in the ninth but struggled, giving up three runs on four hits and gave way to Lucas Luetge to get the final out.

The Yankees start a six-game road trip on Friday night in Kansas City to take on the Royals at 8:10 p.m.