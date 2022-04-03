Yankees takeaways from Sunday’s 7-5 loss to Blue Jays, including Luis Gil’s short start

Yankees Luis Gil spring training pitching blue jersey

Luis Gil struggled in his first spring training start and the Yankees lineup couldn’t keep up with the Toronto Blue Jays in their 7-5 loss on the road Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees went into the game with just four Opening Day starters in the lineup, but it was their young starter that couldn’t get the job done. Here are the key takeaways from Sunday’s game.

Takeaways

Luis Gil’s not-so-good start

Gil pitched into trouble early and often against a vaunted Blue Jays lineup. After giving up back-to-back singles to Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the second baseman attempted a steal of third and made it thinks to an errant throw by Gil. Another hit given up to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., helped Toronto to a 3-2 lead after one.

After a clean second inning, Gil would get into trouble again, giving up two more runs on two hits. That inning also included a balk and a wild pitch so Gil’s command and composure was just not there on Sunday. He lasted just 2.1 innings, giving up 5 ER on eight hits and one walk. He also struck out just two.

This was Gil’s first real struggle this spring. He pitched five combined innings in two appearances this spring, giving up no runs and only two hits. Any pitcher can struggle against this lineup, so this outing may not keep the 23-year-old from the 28-man roster.

IKF continues torrid spring

Isiah-Kiner Falefa had another good spring training game Sunday. He started with a two-run home run in the first inning–his first HR of the spring–and ended going 1-for-3.

The 27-year-old shortstop is hitting .379 this spring and while the power won’t likely be there for the Yanks, his ability to hit the ball for contact will be a welcome change in this power-heavy lineup.

Donaldson living to lead off

Josh Donaldson, like IKF, has had a great spring for the Yankees. On Sunday, the veteran 3B went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run–his third of the spring. Donaldson did all of this from the leadoff spot, a place where Yankees manager Aaron Boone may pencil him in for most of this season.

Story continues

The Bringer of Rain has led off the last five games he’s started, and in that time Donaldson is hitting 7-for-22 (.318) with 5 RBI and 2 HR.

Bullpen was mostly good

With the Yankees’ No. 5 starter in flux, Gil’s performance on Sunday may have cost him a chance to fill that role, but he can still thrive in a long-reliever role or be a spot starter.

Clarke Schmidt–another potential spot starter–rolled in 4.1 innings of relief on Sunday. His only mistake was giving up a two-run shot to George Springer in the sixth. Michael Gomez and former All-Star Shelby Miller were nearly perfect to get the final 1.1 innings.

On the other hand, the Yankees lineup did not score after the fourth inning and there were rarely any moments to push a run across.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees will return home to Tampa when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 1:05 p.m.