Yankees takeaways from Saturday’s loss to Blue Jays, including Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo going deep

The Yankees saw some of their biggest sluggers go deep, but the bullpen struggled in Saturday’s 10-9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are some key takeaways …

– Michael King was bit by the home run bug on Saturday afternoon. After starting his afternoon with a walk and a hit batter, King regrouped to get out of the first inning without a run. After getting the first two Blue Jays out in the second, King allowed a single followed by a Josh Palacios two-run homer to right. Then, in the third, it was Cavan Biggio leading off the inning with a solo shot to right.

King threw 46 pitches (25 for strikes) over his 2.2 innings of work. He allowed three earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts, one walk, and two homers allowed.

– Joey Gallo continued his hot spring with a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the Yankees trailing 3-1, Gallo destroyed a 1-1 fastball from Nate Pearson, hitting it out of the stadium over the right-field wall.

With two hits on the day, Gallo is now hitting .364 this spring.

– Speaking of hot spring starts, Giancarlo Stanton also stayed red hot. In the bottom of the fourth, Giancarlo hit a Stantonian blast to left-center, a no-doubter off the bat that hit off the scoreboard for the Yankees’ first run of the afternoon.

Stanton is now hitting .625 this spring.

-The Yankees’ bullpen allowed a five-spot in the top of the seventh inning. Right-hander Vinny Nittoli allowed a pair of singles to lead off the inning, and then with the bases loaded and two outs it was Orelvis Martinez doubling to left to clear the bases and give Toronto a 5-4. Reggie McClain entered the game and allowed two singles with a wild pitch in between, making it an 8-4 game.

– After the Blue Jays pushed their lead to 10-4, the Yankees clawed back thanks to a Rob Brantly three-run homer in the in the eighth. In the ninth, Miguel Andujar led off with a solo home run to make it a one-run game, but that’s as close as the Yankees would get.

What’s next

The Yankees host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.