Yankees takeaways from Saturday’s 3-2 loss to White Sox, including no run support for Jordan Montgomery

The Yankees had a quiet night at the plate, and even after tying the game in the ninth, they fell to the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.

1. The White Sox made Jordan Montgomery work early. The lefty needed 26 pitches to get out of the first inning, and he was tagged for a run on an RBI single by Luis Robert to give Chicago the early lead. In the third, Yoan Moncada slammed a 424-foot homer to center to make it a 2-0 game.

Montgomery settled in to keep the Sox scoreless over the next couple of innings, but they pushed his pitch count up, After a one-out walk to Robert in the fifth, the lefthander’s night was done. Montgomery allowed two earned runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts, throwing 86 pitches.

2. The Yankees put men on base early against Dallas Keuchel, but they couldn’t break through for the clutch hit. Over the first four innings, the Yankees went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, as Keuchel held the hot Yankees offense scoreless through four.

In the fifth, the Bombers put a couple of runners on with two outs for Aaron Judge, and he worked the team’s second walk of the inning to load the bases for Anthony Rizzo. But Keuchel got out of the jam with a Rizzo groundout to second.

That would be it for Keuchel, who went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

3. Clarke Schmidt relieved Montgomery in the fifth inning, and he gave the Yankees some valuable outs out of the pen. Schmidt pitched through the seventh, getting out of a first-and-third, one-out jam unscathed.

Schmidt pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

4. Giancarlo Stanton had another great night at the plate. After two hits earlier in the game, Stanton finally got the Yankees on the board in the eighth. Facing Joe Kelly with runners on the corners and one out, Stanton singled to left to cut the lead down to one run.

The Sox then turned to closer Liam Hendriks, and while he allowed three stolen bases, he struck out Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres to get out of the jam.

5. In the ninth, with Hendriks back out on the mound, Joey Gallo led off with a walk and Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to right to put runners on the corners with no outs. After IKF stole second, Kyle Higashioka hit a sac fly to left to score Gallo, tying the game, though IKF was out at third.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Aroldis Chapman allowed a one-out single to Tim Anderson. Chapman then walked Moncada to put a couple of runners on, and with the lefty struggling with his command, Robert shot a single past Rizzo at first, and Anderson bolted home with the game-winning run.

The Yankees and White Sox close out their four-game series on Sunday, with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m.

Nestor Cortes will look to keep rolling as he faces righty Michael Kopech.