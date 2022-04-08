Yankees takeaways from Opening Day win over Red Sox, including Josh Donaldson’s walk-off in extra innings

Josh Donaldson cropped 4/8/22

The Yankees got off to a rough start Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, but the offense battled back and walked off the Boston Red Sox, 6-5, for an Opening Day win.

Takeaways

– Gerrit Cole had an unsettling start to the game, walking Enrique Hernandez on four straight pitches and giving up a two-run blast to Rafael Devers. After Xander Bogaerts blistered a single off the left field wall, JD Martinez doubled down the right field line to score the Red Sox shortstop. Cole settled down after a second mound visit, getting Alex Verdugo to ground out and Trevor Story to pop out to Josh Donaldson in foul territory. The top half of the first inning ended with Cole getting his first strikeout of the season, getting Bobby Dalbec swinging and keeping the deficit to just 3-0 after 27 pitches.

Donaldson grounded out on the first pitch to start the home half against Nathan Eovaldi. Aaron Judge blooped a single into right field and then Anthony Rizzo launched a no-doubt homer to right center field. Giancarlo Stanton struck out swinging and DJ LeMahieu chopped it back to Eovaldi to end the inning down 3-2.

– Cole bounced back in the second, getting Jackie Bradley Jr. to fly out and, after hitting Christian Vazquez, the ace got Hernandez to ground into a 5-4-3 double play. It took Cole just nine pitches to get through his second inning, but he only threw one first-pitch strike in his first go around the Red Sox lineup.

Joey Gallo struck out looking, on a borderline strike on the outside corner, to start the bottom of the second, which was followed by a swinging Aaron Hicks strike out after eight pitches. Kyle Higashioka carried over his hot spring training to jump on the first pitch to drive a single up the middle. After a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Eovaldi allowed Higashioka to get to second, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a bullet to third but Devers picked it up and threw him out to end the second.

– Both teams would be largely quiet the next few innings, but Stanton led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a frozen rope over the right field fence to tie the game at three. LeMahieu walked and Gallo narrowly missed giving the Yankees the lead, hooking a long fly ball to the right of the right field foul pole, but would strike out swinging. Hicks followed with a strike out swinging, and after Bogarts booted a Higashioka grounder, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to end the threat.

– Chad Green relieved Cole in the fifth and after giving up a single to Vazquez, erased him when Hernandez grounded into a 4-3 double play. He then got Devers to fly out to pitch a clean inning. Cole’s final line was 4.0 IP, 4 hits, 3 ER, 1 BB and 3 Ks on 68 pitches.

Donaldson led off the bottom of the fifth with his first hit as a Yankee, a single up the middle. After Judge struck out swinging, Rizzo was hit by a pitch in his hand. The first baseman crumpled to the ground in pain, but eventually took his base after being looked at. Stanton struck out swinging and Verdugo stole a hit from LeMahieu after a sliding catch in left field to end the inning.

– Clay Holmes took over in the sixth and gave up a leadoff double to Bogaerts. After Martinez grounded out, Verdugo hit a seeing-eye single through the drawn in infield to score Bogaerts and give the Red Sox the lead, 4-3. Story grounded into a force out, and after a Dalbec single, Holmes was pulled after 14 pitches. Newly acquired Yankee, Miguel Castro, came in and walked Bradley Jr. on four pitches to load the bases. He then struck out Vazquez to get out of trouble.

Eovaldi’s day was done after five innings and the Yankees had a chance to get to the Red Sox bullpen. Gallo led off with a strike out swinging — his third of the day — but Hicks drove a single to right field. Higashioka and Kinder-Falefa struck out swinging to end the sixth.

– Both teams’ offenses were silent for the next two innings until the bottom of the eighth inning. After a Stanton strike out, his third of the game, LeMahieu tied the game with a solo shot to right center field against Garrett Whitlock, who was dominating the Yankees for two-plus innings. New pitcher Matt Strahm walked Gallo, but fought back from a 3-0 count to strike out Hicks, his third of the game. Strahm got Higashioka to pop out to shallow left field to send the game to the ninth inning.



– Aroldis Chapman came in the top of the ninth to give the Yankees a chance to win it in the bottom half of the inning. He got Dalbec to pop out to third base and then struck out the pinch hitting Christian Arroyo and Vazquez.

Kiner-Falefa smoked a ball to Bogaerts on the first pitch to get the first out for new pitcher, Hansel Robles. Donaldson struck out looking on a fast pitch from Robles. Judge lined the first pitch down the left-field line for a double. Rizzo was intentionally walked to get to Stanton, who struck out swinging, his fourth of the game.

– Michael King started the 10th inning by striking out Hernandez before he intentionally walked Devers. Bogaerts singled just over the head of Kiner-Falefa, scoring the ghost runner from second. King got Martinez to ground into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning with the Red Sox up 5-4.



Jake Diekman replaced Robles for the Red Sox for the bottom of the 10th. Diekman hit LeMahieu before Gallo grounded out to second, moving up the ghost runner (Marwin Gonzalez replacing Stanton) and LeMahieu. Diekman intentionally walked Hicks and is replaced by Ryan Brasier. Aaron Boone called on Gleyber Torres to pinch-hit for Higashioka. Torres hits a sac fly to center to score Gonzalez and tie the game. Kiner-Falefa struck out swinging after 10 pitches to end the inning, 5-5.



– King continued in the 11th, striking out Verdugo and Story swinging. Dalbec grounded out to squander the ghost runner.

Donaldson singled up the middle against Kutter Crawford to score the ghost runner, Kiner-Falefa, and win the game, 6-5. Donaldson would end the game 2-for-6 with those two singles. Judge was the only other Yankee to have a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a double and run scored.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees run it back against the Red Sox Saturday at 4:05 p.m.