Yankees takeaways from Monday’s game against Twins, including Anthony Volpe strengthening his case for Opening Day

Mar 2, 2023; Bradenton, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman (77) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during spring training at LECOM Park. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees fell to the Minnesota Twins 1-0 on Monday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways…

– Anthony Volpe made the start at second base for the Yanks, hitting second in the order. The 21-year-old continued to build his case for a spot on the Opening Day roster, hitting a third-inning double for the Yanks’ first extra-base hit of the day.

Volpe came up in another big spot in the fifth, with two on and two outs, but he grounded out to short to end the threat.

Still, the Yanks’ top prospect now has nine hits this spring, including four for extra-bases.

– The Yankees had just three total hits on the afternoon, with Volpe’s double the only one going for extra bases. His spring OPS now stands at 1.103.

– The Yanks clearly want to see as much of their young infield prospects as possible, as they went with an intriguing starting defensive alignment of Volpe at second, Oswald Peraza at short, and Oswaldo Cabrera at third. Cabrera did end up making his second error of the spring on a wild throw in the third inning.

– Lefty Tanner Tully got the start on the mound in this one. The 28-year-old former 26th round pick by the Cleveland Guardians in 2016 is a non-roster invitee and probably doesn’t factor in to the Yankees’ immediate pitching plans, but he had a solid start with 2.2 shutout innings, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

– Right-hander Deivi Garcia piggybacked behind Tully, going 3.1 strong innings, allowing just one run (a Max Kepler solo homer) on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Garcia lowered his spring ERA to 2.45.

What’s next

The Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.