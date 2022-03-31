Yankees takeaways from Jameson Taillon’s second spring start

Jameson Taillon closeup in road spring training game

Here are the takeaways from the Yankees’ spring training game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla.

– It was an easy start for Jameson Taillon, who retired the first six Phillies he faced on just 20 pitches. He ran into some trouble in the third, though. Jean Segura took Taillon deep to lead off the inning, and after Bryson Stott singled, Mickey Moniak drove him in with a double off the wall to give the Phils a 2-0 lead. He also allowed an RBI single to Nick Castellanos. Taillon’s day was done after 48 pitches and 3.2 innings, where he allowed three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four. His spring ERA sits at 5.40 (three earned runs/5.2 innings). While the results weren’t great, he had good action on his offspeed and topped out at 95.1 mph.

– Wandy Peralta entered the game after Taillon, and allowed a hit and struck out one in his 0.2 frames, throwing six strikes on nine pitches. Michael King entered afterward, and allowed a single to Castellanos and a two-run blast to reigning MVP Bryce Harper that gave Philadelphia a 5-0 lead. King threw 42 pitches in his 2.1 innings, allowing those two runs on five hits while walking none and striking out one.

– The Yankees had just two baserunners through five innings: Ender Inciarte walked in the third, and Miguel Andujar singled in the fourth. The Bombers threatened in the fifth with runners in scoring position and two outs, though, but Andujar struck out swinging to end the inning.

– The Yankees scored two runs in the seventh inning, with an RBI fielder’s choice by Tim Locastro and an RBI groundout by Inciarte. Andujar added an RBI double in the eighth inning, as he fights for a roster spot. He’s hitting .316 this spring with a .960 OPS.

– In his fifth appearance this spring, Lucas Luetge retired both batters he faced, striking one of them out. He has not allowed a run in 5.0 innings this spring, and has punched out five.

– Joely Rodriguez pitched in his first game since the news he had been dealing with a neck issue — he allowed five earned runs in 0.2 innings in his spring debut. He, too, retired both batters he faced, one of them via the punchout.