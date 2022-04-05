Yankees takeaways from final spring training game vs. Tigers

Aaron Judge in blue spring training uniform

The Yankees finished their Grapefruit League schedule for 2022 with a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Now it’s time for regular season baseball.

Takeaways from the game

1) Joey Gallo is starting to heat up just at the right moment for the Bombers. He had another multi-hit game, going 2-for-2 with two singles. Gallo is seeing the ball deeper at the plate and his bat speed is helping him react and make solid contact for hits.

2) Other Yanks that got the start today were Josh Donaldson (0-for-3), Aaron Judge (1-for-3), Anthony Rizzo (0-for-2, BB), Giancarlo Stanton (1-for-3), DJ LeMahieu (1-for-2, R), Aaron Hicks (0-for-1, RBI), Gleyber Torres (1-for-2) and Kyle Higashioka (0-for-1, BB).

3) Manny Banuelos, though he didn’t make the Opening Day roster, got the start and performed well over 3.1 innings. A Miguel Cabrera three-run bomb was his biggest mistake, but otherwise he was solid, throwing strikes consistently with all his pitches.

4) Miguel Castro is fitting in well with the Yanks, tossing one inning with two strikeouts as his fastball hit 99 mph as well.

What’s Next

It’s time for Opening Day. Gerrit Cole is set for another start in Game 1 of the regular season this Thursday in the Bronx at 1:05 p.m. against the Boston Red Sox.

There is rain in the forecast, so we’ll see if this one is actually played on time or forced to be rescheduled for Friday.