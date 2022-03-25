Yankees takeaways from Clarke Schmidt’s spring training debut

Clarke Schmidt road spring training game close up

The Yankees traveled to Lakeland, Fla. for a spring training matinee against the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the takeaways…

– Clarke Schmidt was a bit inconsistent in this one. He allowed batted balls of 106.3, 106.2, 102, and 98 mph, and also hit Jonathan Schoop on the brim of the helmet with a pitch. However, his offspeed was on from the start – he averaged 2,977 RPMs on his curveball, and 2,878 on his slider (that is very good, if you are new to analytics). The final line: Two scoreless innings, two hits, three strikeouts, no walks, one hit batter, and 26 strikes out of 37 pitches. Not a bad spring debut for Schmidt, who has an outside chance to be the Yanks’ No. 5 starter, but can certainly be a valuable depth arm this season, with much bigger aspirations in the future.

– Anthony Rizzo was the lone (presumably) Opening Day starter to make the trip – he struck out and flied out against Casey Mize – who Detroit hopes is their ace of the future – and walked in his third plate appearance.

– Marwin Gonzalez made his spring training debut, and it wasn’t a great start. He struck out twice against Mize (who punched out six Yanks in three innings of work), but in his third at bat, he launched a two-run homer to give the Bombers a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

– In the fifth, Miguel Andujar and Jose Peraza hit back-to-back doubles, the latter driving in the former, which put the Yanks up three. The double was Andujar’s first extra-base hit of the spring, as the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up fights for a roster spot in some capacity.

– Jonathan Loaisiga tossed a scoreless inning of relief, throwing 11 pitches. It was his spring training debut, as well.

– Joely Rodriguez served up a home run to Jeimer Candelario on his first pitch of the spring, and allowed a single on each of his next two. Then, he allowed a two-run double to Eric Haase, giving up the Yanks’ lead in just nine pitches. Haase then scored on a passed ball, giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead. Jack Lopez then hit a solo homer, ending Rodriguez’s day. His spring ERA now sits at 67.50, with his WHIP at 7.50.

Story continues

– The game was called after seven innings, resulting in a 5-3 loss.

What’s next

The Yankees will bus down to Clearwater on Friday to take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m.