Yankees takeaways from Clarke Schmidt's spring training debut

Yankees takeaways from Clarke Schmidt’s spring training debut

by

Clarke Schmidt road spring training game close up

The Yankees traveled to Lakeland, Fla. for a spring training matinee against the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the takeaways…

Clarke Schmidt was a bit inconsistent in this one. He allowed batted balls of 106.3, 106.2, 102, and 98 mph, and also hit Jonathan Schoop on the brim of the helmet with a pitch. However, his offspeed was on from the start – he averaged 2,977 RPMs on his curveball, and 2,878 on his slider (that is very good, if you are new to analytics). The final line: Two scoreless innings, two hits, three strikeouts, no walks, one hit batter, and 26 strikes out of 37 pitches. Not a bad spring debut for Schmidt, who has an outside chance to be the Yanks’ No. 5 starter, but can certainly be a valuable depth arm this season, with much bigger aspirations in the future.

Anthony Rizzo was the lone (presumably) Opening Day starter to make the trip – he struck out and flied out against Casey Mize – who Detroit hopes is their ace of the future – and walked in his third plate appearance.

Marwin Gonzalez made his spring training debut, and it wasn’t a great start. He struck out twice against Mize (who punched out six Yanks in three innings of work), but in his third at bat, he launched a two-run homer to give the Bombers a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

– In the fifth, Miguel Andujar and Jose Peraza hit back-to-back doubles, the latter driving in the former, which put the Yanks up three. The double was Andujar’s first extra-base hit of the spring, as the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up fights for a roster spot in some capacity.

Jonathan Loaisiga tossed a scoreless inning of relief, throwing 11 pitches. It was his spring training debut, as well.

Joely Rodriguez served up a home run to Jeimer Candelario on his first pitch of the spring, and allowed a single on each of his next two. Then, he allowed a two-run double to Eric Haase, giving up the Yanks’ lead in just nine pitches. Haase then scored on a passed ball, giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead. Jack Lopez then hit a solo homer, ending Rodriguez’s day. His spring ERA now sits at 67.50, with his WHIP at 7.50.

– The game was called after seven innings, resulting in a 5-3 loss.

What’s next

The Yankees will bus down to Clearwater on Friday to take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.