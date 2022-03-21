Yankees takeaways from 5-2 win over Phillies, including Jameson Taillon’s productive first start

Jameson Taillon pitches from side in spring training game

The Yankees took care of the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday, 5-2, thanks to some solid pitching.

Takeaways From The Game

– Jameson Taillon was very efficient in his first start of spring and that’s just what the Yanks want to see coming off his ankle surgery. The ball had life coming out of his hand, with good spin rates on the fastball and curve. He went just two innings, allowing only one hit and striking out one over his 30 pitches.

– Then, it was Nestor Cortes Jr. getting the pill and he was fantastic as well — no hits allowed over two innings and two strikeouts for the crafty left-hander. Even Michael King followed suit with two innings of his own, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one.

– Giancarlo Stanton got the Yanks on the board in the bottom of the first after roping a double to left field that sent home DJ LeMahieu and Joey Gallo. It’s good to see some missiles off his bat early on. He finished the day 1-for-1 with a walk.

– Aaron Hicks secured a double of his own that sent Stanton home.

– Phillip Evans, whom the Yanks picked up to be a utility man, had a productive afternoon. He doubled home a run in the fourth and the fifth run came off his bat in the sixth, though it was due to a fielding error. Still, productive outs will always fly.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yanks will be playing their division rival Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.