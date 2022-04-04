Yankees takeaways from 5-2 win over Phillies, including Aaron Judge’s big day

Aaron Judge celebrates homer Spring Training dugout Braves

With Josh Donaldson getting the day off, DJ LeMahieu was penciled back into the leadoff spot playing third base for the Yankees.

Aaron Judge started in center field and Giancarlo Stanton took over in right. Aaron Boone has put Judge in center and Stanton in the field a few times this spring.

You should expect to see Judge patrolling center and Stanton in the field often during the regular season. As this figures to be the Yankees offensive oriented configuration. A lineup that would allow DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, and Josh Donaldson in at the same time with Aaron Hicks on the bench.

Southpaw JP Sears started on the bump for the Yanks. Sears threw three innings allowing just one run on two hits. Sears spoke after his outing and said he’s been told that he will be on the opening day roster.

Isiah Kiner–Falefa continued his strong spring when his two-out single put the Yankees on the board in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Joey Gallo. Gallo was 2-2 on the day with a double.

Giancarlo Stanton looked very comfortable in right field. Stanton gunned down Jean Segura trying to take third base on a single in the top of the fifth.

Gleyber Torres stayed hot in the bottom of the sixth, drilling a solo homer to left field to tie the game at two apiece. Torres now has three homers this spring.

Aaron Judge seems to be handling all of the contract extension talks well. The Yankees star has been tearing it up this spring and continued to do just that when he smacked an opposite field three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, his fourth homer this spring.

Judge was 3-4 on the day with a double and a homer. The Yankees took a 5-2 lead on Judge’s blast.

Boone unloaded his bullpen in this game. Lucas Leutge, Wandy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Chad Green, Jonathan Loasigia, and Aroldis Chapman all got one inning of work. Leutge being the only reliever to allow a run.

What’s Next?

The Yankees take on the Tigers on Tuesday for their last game of the spring.