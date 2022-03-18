Yankees takeaways from 4-3 spring training loss to Pirates, including offense going cold after hot start

Yankees Joey Gallo strikes out looks ST Pirates

The Yankees got off to a strong start but the offense went cold in their 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road in the Bombers’ first spring training game of the season.

Takeaways

– The Yankees got off to a hot start scoring two runs in the first inning. The inning started with newest Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubling to lead off. After Joey Gallo popped up to short, Gleyber Torres walked. Austin Wells singled up the middle to score Kiner-Falefa and after a wild pitch moved the runners up, Jose Peraza grounded out to score Torres from third base.

– Hayden Wesneski started the game for the Yankees and after pitching into and out of trouble in the first inning, was solid for the Bombers. He pitched three innings and struck out four. His only blemish was giving up a solo homer to Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker in the third.

– The Yankees bullpen and defense could not hold the small lead. Braden Bristo pitched into and out of trouble in the fourth, but gave up two runs in the fifth after Ender Inciarte lost a ball hit by Tucker in the sun. That was followed by a Greg Allen two-run homer. The defense failed the bullpen again in the seventh when Everson Pereira lost the ball in the outfield, which was followed by a single from Nick Gonzales off of Vinny Nittoli to give the Pirates a 4-2 lead.

– Rodolfo Duran hit a solo shot in the top of the ninth with one out to cut the Pirates’ lead to 4-3. After a walk, the Yankees would strike out back-to-back to end the game.

– Kiner-Falefa had a good first game with the Yankees going 2-for-3 with a double and scoring the game’s first run. IKF had two of the team’s five hits on the day and looked comfortable at the plate, slapping balls for both of his hits and taking what the pitchers gave him.

– Torres also had a productive first game, going 1-for-2 with a walk and scoring a run.

– Gallo, on the other hand, went 0-for-2 in the game with a pop-out to short, a walk and a strikeout.

– Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe replaced Kiner-Falefa in the fifth. In his first and only at-bat, Volpe struck out looking after seven pitches.

What’s Next

The Yankees’ next spring training game will be on the road against the Baltimore Orioles Saturday at 1:05 p.m.