Yankees takeaways from 3-3 spring training tie with Orioles, including Josh Donaldson’s first home run

Josh Donaldson HR spring training, blue jersey

The Yankees tied 3-3 with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon in their second spring training game.

Takeaways

– The Yankees got out to a slow start, as DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson, and Aaron Hicks all went down in order. LHP Ken Waldichuk got the start, and made quick work of the Orioles, forcing the first three batters to all ground out.

– Phillip Evans delivered the first hit of the game in the top of the third, hitting a ground-rule double to left-center field. Oswald Peraza struck out swinging, but then David Freitas homered to left-center off Ryan Hartman to put the Yanks up 2-0. After a lineout from LeMahieu, the O’s brought in Garrett Farmer to replace Hartman. Donaldson took him deep for his first homer in a Yankees uniform, making it a 3-0 game.

– In the bottom of the third, the Rylan Bannon doubled to right and then Jacob Nottingham drove in the run on a ground-rule double, as they trailed 3-1. With one away, Trey Mancini singled to right to score Nottingham, making it a 3-2 game.

– Wellington Davis walked Terrin Vavra with one out in the fifth, and then let up a single to Colton Cowser. Ryan Mountcastle tied the game up at 3-3 with a grounder to third base.

– Zach Greene came in to pitch the ninth and keep it a tied game. He let up a leadoff single to Vavra, but struck out Cowser and catcher Max McDowell caught Vavra stealing for the strikeout double-play. Greene got Yusniel Diaz to pop out and end the game.

– Donaldson finished the game 1-for-3 with the home run and a strikeout. Freitas went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a strikeout. LeMahieu and Hicks both went 0-for-2 at the plate.