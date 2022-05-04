Yankees takeaways as 11-game winning streak is snapped, including a halted offense

Aaron Judge walking back to dugout after K in Toronto

The Yankees had their 11-game winning streak snapped in their 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Here are the takeaways…

– On the first pitch he saw since leaving Saturday’s game with groin tightness, Joey Gallo took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the third inning to tie the game at one. But that was the only damage the Yanks did against the struggling lefty for quite a while. Kyle Higashioka led off the sixth inning with a double, and DJ LeMahieu moved him over with a groundout. But Aaron Judge struck out looking (on ball four) and Anthony Rizzo popped out to third to end the threat.

The Yanks again went to work against the Toronto bullpen, but to no avail. David Phelps walked Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks back-to-back, and the Jays brought in lefty Tim Mayza to face Gallo. He struck out, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded out to end yet another threat.

– After another questionable call to Judge in the eighth, Aaron Boone got his money’s worth, getting ejected in his shouting match with home plate umpire Marty Foster. Judge struck out swinging – he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk.

In the top of the ninth, the Yankees loaded the bases with two outs, and the game was all up to Kiner-Falefa, but he grounded out to third to end the game.

– Nestor Cortes struggled in this one. Matt Chapman took him deep in the second inning, and the Blue Jays strung together a couple of two-out hits in the third to extend their lead to 2-1. He also loaded the bases in the third, but worked out of it. With that, though, came 31 pitches in the frame, which shortened his outing. He tossed just four innings (83 pitches) and allowed four hits and four walks in what was his toughest outing of the young season.

– Michael King entered the game in the fifth inning, and continued his bullpen dominance, going nine-up, nine-down with three strikeouts. His ERA now stands at a miniscule 0.51, and he has a 0.74 WHIP. Clay Holmes added a perfect inning himself in the eighth.

Story continues

– With his 1-for-3 night, Gallo is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with three homers in his last eight games.

– The Yankees went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees will head back home to start a series with the Texas Rangers on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound under the lights, while the Rangers will have Glenn Otto on the bump.