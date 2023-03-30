Yankees signing outfielder Franchy Cordero

Franchy Cordero / Nathan Ray Seebeck – USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees bolstered their outfield depth on Wednesday, signing Franchy Cordero to a split contract, per multiple reports.

Cordero’s deal will pay him $1 million if he’s in the majors and $180,000 if he’s in the minors.

The 28-year-old had a big spring training for the Orioles before being released.

In 18 games, he hit .413/.426/.674 with two homers and four doubles.

Cordero, who has experience playing all three outfield spots, slashed .219/.300/.397 with eight home runs in a career-high 84 games last season for the Boston Red Sox.

He is a career .221/.290/.386 hitter in parts of six seasons with the Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres.