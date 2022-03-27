Yankees sign Shelby Miller to minor-league contract with spring training invite

Shelby Miller with Pirates

The Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league deal on Sunday, also inviting him to spring training.

Miler split the 2021 season between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, where he appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen. He allowed seven earned runs in 2.0 innings with Chicago, and six in 10.2 innings with Pittsburgh, totaling a 9.24 ERA.

Miller finished in third place in the 2013 NL Rookie of the Year vote with the St. Louis Cardinals behind the late Jose Fernandez and Yasiel Puig, and was named an All-Star in 2015 as an Arizona Diamondback.

The 31-year-old, though, owns a 7.04 ERA since that All-Star campaign, pitching in just 195.2 innings since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Miller is now the eighth 2015 All-Star on the Yankees’ current 40-man roster roster, joining Gerrit Cole, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman, Giancarlo Stanton, and Zack Britton (Brett Gardner was also an All-Star that year).