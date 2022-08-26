Yankees rookie Greg Weissert has strangest first two pitches of MLB career

Yankees rookie Weissert has strange start to career vs. A’s originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New York Yankees called up 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A on Thursday, and in the bottom of the seventh inning of their 13-4 win over the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum, he made his MLB debut.

To say Weissert’s first big league appearance got off to a rocky start would be an understatement.

On the first pitch he threw, Weissert hit A’s rookie Jonah Bride on the backside.

Before Weissert could throw another pitch, he was called for a balk, allowing Bride to move up to second base.

On the second pitch of his career, Weissert hit Skye Bolt on the right leg.

Weissert was able to retire Nick Allen on a fly ball to center field, but then he walked Tony Kemp to load the bases. Incredibly, Weissert then walked Vimael Machin to force in a run.

At that point, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had seen enough from Weissert and got him out of the game, replacing him with Lucas Luetge.

Believe it or not, after Luetge retired the first batter he faced, he hit Seth Brown with a slow curveball, making that the third A’s batter hit by a pitch in the inning.

The A’s ended up scoring three runs in the inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough..

Weissert put up eye-popping numbers for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, posting a 1.76 ERA and striking out 67 batters in 46 innings pitched.

What should have been a memorable day for Weissert ended with an MLB debut he would like to forget.