The Yankees’ Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx on Thursday has been rescheduled to Friday due to the forecast of inclement weather.

The game originally scheduled for Thursday will now be played on Friday at 1:05 p.m.

Before the postponement, there had been a built-in day off between Thursday and Saturday, which allowed for the easy change of Opening Day from Thursday to Friday.