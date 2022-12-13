Yankees reportedly sign RHP James Norwood to minor league deal

Jun 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher James Norwood (49) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees continue to fortify their bullpen this offseason with another signing.

According to YES Network’s Jack Curry, the Yankees have signed right-hander James Norwood to a minor league deal.

Norwood, 28, hasn’t set the Major Leagues on fire in his five seasons with the Cubs, Padres and Phillies. In 20 games last season with Philadelphia, Norwood pitched to a 1-0 record and a 8.31 ERA. In 17 ⅓ innings pitched with the Phillies, Norwood struck out 22 batters while walking nine.

While those numbers are not noteworthy, what is is Norwood’s fastball. The New York native’s fastball averaged 97 mph and according to Baseball Savant, is in the 90th percentile in the entire league.

Norwood also has a splitter and slider that he throws, and will be a project for the Yankees and their pitching coaches to figure out.

With the amount of injuries the Yankees have endured to their bullpen (Scott Effross, Michael King) and those they lost to free agency (Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green) GM Brian Cashman and his team are looking to strengthen what was one of the best bullpens in baseball last season.

The Yankees started that process by bringing back Tommy Kahnle to the team this offseason, signing the RHP to a two-year deal in early December.