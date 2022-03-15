Yankees re-sign ex-Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo

Wrong reunion? Rizzo returning to… Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Turns out there was a reunion in the cards for Anthony Rizzo this offseason.

But not with the Cubs.

Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees, according to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The deal, which is pending a physical, is worth $32 million.

Rizzo was linked to the Cubs in loose speculation this winter but was always a long shot at best to return to the North Side.

Although Cubs president Jed Hoyer has publicly left the door open for a reunion with him and other traded members of the team’s ex-core, team officials said privately they had no intention of pursuing the trio of Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Báez.

In fact, Báez signed with the Mets before MLB’s lockout without so much as an offer from the Cubs.

The Cubs offered Rizzo a lowball extension last spring training, a five-year offer worth $70 million that he turned down.

They traded him to the Yankees at the deadline last July during their selloff, ending his tenure with the team after 10 seasons.