Yankees’ potential free agent target Carlos Correa to sign with Scott Boras

Carlos Correa rounds bases after home run

Carlos Correa is switching agents, signing with Scott Boras‘ corporation in the wake of his free agency, the shortstop told ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Tuesday night.

“I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation to represent me moving forward. Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience,” Correa told Jeff Passan.

It seems odd for Correa to switch agents in the middle of a lockout, but perhaps he feels Boras could jumpstart his reborn free agency period when the lockout ends.

Gerrit Cole, Correa’s former teammate in Houston, signed the richest contract in MLB history for a pitcher (nine years, $324 million) as a client of Boras’ in December of 2019, beating out Stephen Strasburg‘s $245 million, who also is a Boras client.

Boras also helped Max Scherzer get the highest AAV in a deal with the Mets before the lockout begun, and helped Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Anthony Rendon, and Strasburg sign deals for over a combined $1 billion in the previous two offseasons.

Alex Rodriguez also signed his 10-year, $275 million contract with the Yankees in 2007 with the help of the 69-year-old agent.

It seems possible that Correa’s market could drop below $300 million – of course, Correa would love to be the fourth Boras client with such a deal.

It also isn’t out of the question that the Yankees decide not to give a megadeal to a shortstop this offseason, as they await top prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

But with Boras’ success rate, one can’t knock the superstar for the move.