Yankees option Miguel Andujar, Tim Locastro in latest roster crunch

The latest Yankees roster crunch as Opening Day approaches involves Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro being optioned to Triple-A, the team announced on Tuesday.

It was an expected move, especially with Aaron Boone mentioning that he might be breaking camp with 16 pitchers, limiting the amount of bench players for New York.

On Monday, RHP Deivi Garcia and RHP Luis Gil were both optioned to Triple-A, while LHP Manny Banuelos and OF Ender Inciarte were assigned there as well.

Andujar didn’t have a bad spring, going 7-for-23 with a homer and three RBI. But, as has been the case the last couple of seasons, a logjam has forced him to be the odd man out despite his Rookie of the Year runner-up season in 2018.

As for Locastro, he was always considered a depth outfielder with great speed. However, with limited bench spots, it makes sense that he moves down.

The bench is basically set with Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino — Ben Rortvedt is still hurt so he is the backup catcher for now — and Marwin Gonzalez, who was an invitee and earned his spot with a hot bat and versatile glove.

The Yanks play their final spring training game on Tuesday before heading to the Bronx to get ready for their Opening Day series against the Boston Red Sox.