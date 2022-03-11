Yankees’ Miguel Andujar assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in Dominican Republic: reports

Yankees Miguel Andujar swing HR home jersey

Yankees OF/INF Miguel Andujar was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, citing reports from ESPN Deportes and Listin Diario, notes that Andujar appears to be out of danger and that he is in stable condition.

During the robbery, Andujar’s $7,000 watch and his father’s SUV were taken. His father’s SUV was later found abandoned.

Andujar played in 45 games last season for the Yankees, hitting .253/.284/.383 in 162 plate appearances.

He played mostly left field, but also got time at third base and first base.