Yankees make history by promoting Rachel Balkovec to minor league manager: report

The Yankees made history on Sunday by promoting minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec to be the manager of their Single-A affiliate, according to The Athletic.

Balkovec became the first woman to be named a hitting coach by a major league team, and now becomes the first female manager in the minors. She will manage the Tampa Tarpons.

Balkovec was hired by the Yankees in November 2019, choosing that role after also interviewing to be the San Francisco Giants’ quality control coach in that same offseason.

She had previously worked with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros as a strength and conditioning coordinator and coach in their minor league systems.

When hired by the Cardinals full-time in 2014 while with their Appalachian League affiliate, she became the first full-time female strength and conditioning coordinator in baseball.

“When you work with Rachel as a player or a coach, it’s clearly apparent that her investment in you and in her expertise in the field is only going to make you better,” Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson told The New York Times back in 2019 when he was a coordinator. “It may be initially different because she’s a woman, but you quickly realize that she is simply an elite coach and you see her for that.”