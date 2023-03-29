Yankees make flurry of roster moves as Opening Day roster comes into focus

New York Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial (90) looks on during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With Opening Day on Thursday, the Yankees are continuing to trim things down before setting their 26-man roster.

That continued on Wednesday, when they made several moves.

RHP Greg Weissert was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, removing one of the competitors for the bullpen.

The team also released OF Rafael Ortega, and reassigned OF Willie Calhoun and RHP Ian Hamilton to minor league camp.

The outfield moves seem to indicate that Estevan Florial will make the Opening Day roster.

Florial, 25, has struggled badly in parts of three seasons with the Yankees, though the sample size is very small.

In 63 plate appearances from 2020 to 2022, Florial has slashed .185/.302/.278 with one home run, two doubles, and three RBI.