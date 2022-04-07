Yankees make flurry of roster moves ahead of Opening Day

Marwin Gonzalez makes throw from infield at Yankees spring training

The Yankees made some last official moves before Opening Day on Friday, including adding Marwin Gonzalez to the 40-man roster so he can join the 28-man crew at Yankee Stadium.

Gonzalez earned his spot the minute he accepted his invite to spring training. He slashed .375/.400/.792 with three homers and 10 RBI, while providing a versatile glove around the infield and a switch-hitting bat.

That’s the type of versatility that teams appreciate and the Yanks surely thought about that when Gonzalez was signed this offseason.

Also, Ben Rortvedt, who was slated to back up Kyle Higashioka behind the plate following the Gary Sanchez trade to the Minnesota Twins, will be starting the year on the 10-day IL as expected. He suffered a right oblique strain that’s kept him out for a while now.

Finally, OF Jeisson Rosario was designed for assignment.

The Yankees kick off their 2022 regular season on Friday at 1:05 p.m. with Gerrit Cole on the mound.