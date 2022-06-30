Yankees’ Luis Severino catches Kyle Tucker stealing home while the pitcher was fixing his PitchCom device

Associated Press

Astros’ Tucker tries to steal home amid PitchCom malfunction

Houston’s Kyle Tucker was thrown out Thursday night when he tried to steal home while New York Yankees starter Luis Severino tinkered with his malfunctioning PitchCom device. Alex Bregman had just hit a two-run double to put Houston up 2-0 and Tucker was on third with two outs in the third inning. With Yuli Gurriel at-bat, a frustrated Severino took off his cap and held the PitchCom speaker to his ear, apparently unable to hear instructions from catcher Jose Trevino.