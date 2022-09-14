Yankees’ Little League homer marks another low point in Red Sox season

WATCH: Red Sox allow three-run Little League homer vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One play during Wednesday’s game vs. the New York Yankees summed up the Boston Red Sox’ entire 2022 season.

In the top of the fifth inning, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres lined a single to right field to score the first run of the night. That should have been the only run scored on the play, but the Red Sox had other ideas.

Tomase: These numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter

Catcher Connor Wong attempted to get Torres caught in a rundown between first and second base, but his errant throw to first went down the right field line. The result was a three-run Little League homer.

Watch the wild sequence below:

Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, the blunder was a familiar sight. It brought flashbacks of the inside-the-park grand slam Boston allowed to the Toronto Blue Jays back in July. It’s never a good sign when you’ve allowed two of those types of plays in the same year.

That’s part of the reason the Red Sox find themselves in the American League East cellar by a sizable margin. They have 20 games remaining on the schedule before their 2022 campaign comes to a merciful end.