Yankees lead baseball with six players, 30 first-timers selected

Major League Baseball announced its full All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, with reserves and pitchers joining the starters who won the fan voting that was revealed Friday.

The Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, lead all teams with six players selected. Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez, 21, is the youngest of the 30 first-time All-Stars.

The game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, which was supposed to host the 2020 All-Star Game that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future Hall of Famers Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were added to the rosters last week by commissioner Rob Manfred as legends. Expect plenty of replacements to be named in the next week due to players dropping out due to injury or schedule.

Here are the full squads (updated Sunday night):

American League

Starters :

C – Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (first appearance)

1B – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (second)

2B – Jose Altuve, Astros (eighth)

3B – Rafael Devers, Red Sox (second)

SS – Tim Anderson, White Sox (second)

OF – Aaron Judge, Yankees (fourth)

OF – Mike Trout, Angels (10th)

OF – Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (fifth)

DH – Shohei Ohtani, Angels (second)

Reserves:

Yordan Alvarez, DH, Astros (first)

Miguel Cabrera, DH, Tigers (12th)

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox (fourth)

José Ramírez, 3B, Guardians (fourth)

Jose Trevino, C, Yankees (first)

Luis Arraez, 1B, Twins (first)

Andrés Giménez, 2B, Guardians (first)

George Springer, OF, Blue Jays (fourth)

Byron Buxton, OF, Twins (first)

Andrew Benintendi, OF, Royals (first)

Kyle Tucker, OF, Astros (first)

Julio Rodríguez, OF, Mariners (first)

Starting pitchers:

Shane McClanahan, LHP, Rays (first)

Nestor Cortes, LHP, Yankees (first)

Alek Manoah, RHP, Blue Jays (first)

Framber Valdez, LHP, Astros (first)

Martín Pérez, LHP, Rangers (first)

Paul Blackburn, RHP, A’s (first)

Gerrit Cole, RHP, Yankees (fifth)

Justin Verlander, RHP, Astros (ninth)

Shohei Ohtani, RHP/DH, Angels (second)

Relief pitchers:

Clay Holmes, RHP, Yankees (first)

Emmanuel Clase, RHP, Guardians (first

Gregory Soto, LHP, Tigers (second)

Jorge López, RHP, Orioles (first)

National League

Starters:

C – Willson Contreras, Cubs (third)

1B – Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (seventh)

2B – Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins (first)

3B – Manny Machado, Padres (sixth)

SS – Trea Turner, Dodgers (second)

OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (third)

OF – Mookie Betts, Dodgers (sixth)

OF – Joc Pederson, Giants (second)

DH – Bryce Harper, Phillies (seventh) – INJURED

Reserves

William Contreras, C, Braves (first)

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals (seventh)

Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets (second

Albert Pujols, DH/1B, Cardinals (11th)

Jeff McNeil, 2B, Mets (second)

Travis d’Arnaud, C, Braves (first)

C.J. Cron, 1B, Rockies (first)

Dansby Swanson, SS, Braves (first)

Kyle Schwarber, OF, Phillies (second)

Juan Soto, OF, Nationals (second)

Starling Marte, OF, Mets (second)

Ian Happ, OF, Cubs (first)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers (ninth)

Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Marlins (second)

Corbin Burnes, RHP, Brewers (second)

Luis Castillo, RHP, Reds (second)

Max Fried, LHP, Braves (first)

Tony Gonsolin, RHP, Dodgers (first)

Joe Musgrove, RHP, Padres (first)

Relief pitchers

Edwin Díaz, RHP, Mets (second)

Josh Hader, LHP, Brewers (fourth)

Ryan Helsley, RHP, Cardinals (first)

David Bednar, RHP, Pirates (first)

Joe Mantiply, LHP, D-backs (first)

