Yankees’ Jose Trevino, DJ LeMahieu named 2022 American League Gold Glove winners

Jose Trevino’s first season with the Yankees was the best of his five-year career, and it ended on a high note on Tuesday when he was announced as the AL Gold Glove winner at catcher.

And he wasn’t the team’s only winner, as DJ LeMahieu also took home the hardware with the first ever version of the new utility player Gold Glove in the AL.

The 29-year-old Trevino was traded to the Yankees from the Texas Rangers in early April and went on to have a great first season in pinstripes, slashing .248/.283/.388 with a career-best 11 home runs and 43 RBI. He also had a knack at coming up big in clutch moments.

Behind the plate, Trevino threw out 15 base-runners attempting to seal (in 45 total attempts) and ranked first in all of baseball with 17 catcher framing runs according to Baseball Savant, meaning he saved the Yankees 17 runs this by how well he framed pitches. He also led all of baseball by getting strikes called on 53.9 percent of pitches just out of the zone, per Baseball Savant.

For his efforts, Trevino earned his first career All-Star nod as a reserve catcher on the American League squad.

Meanwhile, LeMahieu’s Gold Glove is the fourth of his career and first as a Yankee.

He played 125 games this season, splitting time first, second, and third base. While playing at least 35 games in all of those spots, LeMahieu committed just four errors on the season, bringing a steadying presence wherever he took the field.