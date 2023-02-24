Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez expected to start Saturday’s spring opener

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez is expected to start in the team’s first spring training game this Saturday.

According to multiple reports, the 20-year-old outfielder will be in manager Aaron Boone’s lineup when the Yankees take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The organization’s No. 2-rated prospect was invited to his first big league camp this spring, and while the Yankees have high hopes for the switch-hitter, fans looking for him to break camp and make the Opening Day roster should temper expectations.

The Yankees have a crowded outfield with Aaron Judge, Harrison Bader, Giancarlo Stanton and others with major league experience looking to fill the three positions.

Despite that, Boone is intrigued to see what the Dominican native can do.

“Excited [to see Dominguez against top competition],” said Boone Thursday at George M Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. “Every step of the way, when he graduated levels last year and across three different levels, improved in every aspect. Kind of got better as the competition got better. Another guy that’s had a really good winter and he looks really good so far this spring. Looking forward to seeing him in some action.”

Last year, Dominguez hit .273 with a .837 OPS and 37 stolen bases in 120 games. He finished his minor league season with Double-A Somerset. While it’s likely that Dominguez will return to Somerset this year, don’t be surprised if he rises up the ranks before year’s end.

Boone took notice of Dominguez’s ascent last year and expects it to continue.

“He had an exciting year last year,” Boone said earlier this week. “He went from A-ball down here in the Florida State League to High-A then to Double-A. Every step of the way, his plate discipline, his contact quality, all those things went up. He plays a really good center field, athletic, great arm. We’re excited about him. Last year was a big stepping stone for him, so hopefully he continues to build on that.”

According to Boone, Oswaldo Cabrera, Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will also make the trip, but said that he won’t use all of his starters on Saturday. The Yankees have a split-squad situation a day later.

One squad will play in the Yankees’ home spring opener against the Braves on Sunday with the other going up against the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.