Yankees’ infield logjam presents daily lineup challenge for Aaron Boone

Baseball is a numbers game, that’s always been clear to everyone involved. However, with this year’s Yankees team, the numbers just aren’t adding up.

The Yankees have five infielders to occupy four spots. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Rizzo essentially penciled in as the everyday shortstop and first baseman, that leaves three All-Star caliber players with two positions to be filled: DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson, and Gleyber Torres.

The Yanks knew from the jump that the logjam of infielders would end up being a problem of sorts. Guys would have to rotate and more than likely one prominent bat will be left out of the lineup every single night.

“With that kinda extra regular player that we have that we envision playing everyday, especially here in the early going, we’re trying to get ahead a little bit and plan things out as best as we can,” said manager Aaron Boone.

The Yankees’ skipper has his hands full early on. Already being in the first four games, Donaldson, LeMahieu, and Torres all have already sat one game. However, Boone and his coaching staff are giving their best effort to give their players advanced notice.

“I don’t get too far ahead with them other than trying to get with them at some point in the day like hey, I’m thinking tomorrow down or maybe get out ahead at a DH day on this day, or, I know I’m going to get you one in this series,” Boone said.

“Trying to do that, I do think they like that, so far, we’ve been getting the lineup out to them before the end of the night for the next day and we’ll try to do that as much as we can.”

Of course, as we saw in game two of their series against the Boston Red Sox, there is a way to get all three of those guys in the lineup at once.

Aaron Judge would have to play center, Giancarlo Stanton would enter right field, and Aaron Hicks would go to the bench freeing up the DH spot for one of Donaldson, LeMahieu, or Torres.

However, playing 6’7″ tall Judge with an injury history in center everyday is something the Yankees would likely try and avoid. Also, over the years, it has been clear that they will not run Stanton out in the field more than a couple of times a week.

Boone will have to try and make this work one way or another. Will the skipper ride the hot hand as opposed to sticking to this daily rotation of players? Will it be difficult for said players to get into a rhythm playing different positions and having regular days off during the week? What would a potential postseason lineup look like?

These are all questions that require answers, and over the course of 162 games, the Yankees shuffle will start becoming more clear.