Yankees have discussed acquiring Andrew Benintendi from Royals, per report

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi is congratulated after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Royals outfielder and former Madeira High School standout Andrew Benintendi said he’s trying not to worry about reports that he could be dealt ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline Aug. 2.

NYPost.com’s Dan Martin and Jon Heyman reported Saturday that the New York Yankees have held talks about acquiring Benintendi.

“I think it goes back to there’s only so much you can control,” Benintendi said before last week’s series finale in Detroit, per Kansascity.com’s Lynn Worthy. “I mean, I feel like when I was younger and when I first came up, I’d try to control a lot more than what I was capable of, and that would lead to worrying about stuff that didn’t really matter. I just think less is more. … The only thing I can control is showing up and doing my work. Everything else is what it is and don’t worry about it too much.”

A report last week via Twitter from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi indicated that the Toronto Blue Jays were among teams interested in Benintendi.

Benintendi entered Tuesday hitting .314 with three homers and 31 RBIs in 326 plate appearances in his second season with the Royals. He hit .276 with 17 homers and 73 RBIs in 2021 and won his first career Gold Glove.

In Feb. 2021 – shortly after Benintendi was dealt from the Boston Red Sox to the Royals in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets – Miamiherald.com’s Barry Jackson and Craig Mish reported that the Miami Marlins could have landed Benintendi in a three-team trade but instead opted to sign former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Adam Duvall.

Benintendi hit .273 with 51 homers and 260 RBIs with an OPS of .789 over his first five MLB seasons, all with the Red Sox. He finished second behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Andrew Benintendi on trade rumors: ‘Only so much you can control’