Yankees GM Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge extension talks, if they’d add Michael Conforto

Brian Cashman up close with glasses on

On Monday afternoon, Yankees GM Brian Cashman went on Carton & Roberts to discuss the Yanks’ recent happenings after winning their opening series against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

Here are some key takeaways…

Aaron Judge extension talks

It was made clear by Judge during spring training that the outfielder didn’t want to have any discussions about a contract extension during the season and that the Yankees had until Opening Day to get a deal done or else the three-time All Star would test free agency during the offseason.

As it would turn out, New York offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension that Judge ultimately turned down.

“We ended that process with a legit effort and now we live to see another day,” Cashman said. “…Hopefully we can find common ground, if not now, later.”

Cashman is still intent on keeping the slugger in pinstripes, but for now the two sides will just have to wait and “talk another time.”

Josh Donaldson acquisition and his relationship with Gerrit Cole

Last season, Donaldson, then a member of the Minnesota Twins, publicly called out Cole for his spin rates and insinuated that the Yankees ace was using “sticky stuff” to gain an edge on hitters.

So, it came as a bit of a shock to some fans when Cashman made a blockbuster trade during the offseason that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota for Donaldson, Ben Rortvedt and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

But Cashman said the trade made sense because it improved three positions defensively for the Yanks in third base, shortstop and catcher and also called Donaldson’s competitive edge and winning-culture attitude “all gravy.”

He also let it be known that he called Cole as a courtesy after the trade happened, but that he didn’t ask for permission. The ex-rivals, now teammates have talked to one another and have since squashed their beef.

Could Michael Conforto be going to the Bronx?

While Cashman didn’t give a definitive answer as to whether he would be pursuing the former Met who is still on the free-agent market, he did say he feels like his “outfield is set.”

“We expect big things from [Aaron] Hicks and [Joey] Gallo,” Cashman said. “Hopefully we don’t have to pursue any outside options.”

However, Cashman did say that injuries and other unforeseen circumstances always arise and to never to say never.